This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
2. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
3. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
4. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
5. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
6. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
7. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin
8. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
Paperback fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray
4. “The People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
7. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
8. “Misery” by Stephen King
Non-fiction
1. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
3. “The Midwife of Auschwitz” by Anna Stuart
4. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
6. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
7. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
8. “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors” by James Patterson, Matt Eversmann, Chris Mooney
