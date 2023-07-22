This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
5. “The Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
6. “Yellowface” by R. F. Kuang
7. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarha J. Maas
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover
7. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood
8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
Non-fiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
2. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
3. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
4. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
5. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris
6. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession” by Michael Finkel
7. “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole” by Susan Cain
8. “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks” by Patrick Radden Keefe
