This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
2. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub
3. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin
4. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
5. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
6. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
7. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
8. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts
Paperback fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
7. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune
8. “Son of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
Non-fiction
1. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
2. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
3. “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” by James Patterson
4. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
5. “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City” by Andrea Elliott
6. “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” by Elizabeth Letts
7. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover
8. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth
