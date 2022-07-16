This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
3. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
4. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub
5. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
6. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
7. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
8. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
Paperback fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
3. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “The People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
Non-fiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D
3. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth
4. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
5. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
6. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
7. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
8. “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” by Elizabeth Letts
