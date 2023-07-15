This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
2. “Identity” by Nora Roberts
3. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
4. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware
5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
6. “Yellowface” by R. F. Kuang
7. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “The Wind Knows My Mind” by Isabel Allende
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
6. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover
7. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry
8. “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Non-fiction
1. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
4. “Pageboy: A Memoir” by Elliot Page
5. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession” by Michael Finkel
6. “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole” by Susan Cain
7. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity” by David Graeber and David Wengrow
8. “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks” by Patrick Radden Keefe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.