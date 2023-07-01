This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
5. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
6. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See
7. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
8. “The Wind Knows My Mind” by Isabel Allende
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
5. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
8. “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Non-fiction
1. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
4. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
5. “Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora
6. “King, A Life” by Jonathan Eig
7. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia
8. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity” by David Graeber and David Wengrow
