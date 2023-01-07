This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
4. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
5. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy
6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
7. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly
8. “Liberation Day” by George Saunders
Paperback fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “A Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
5. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
7. “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Shehan Karunatilaka
8. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
Non-fiction
1. “Two Times and Out: An American World War II Soldier’s Journey: From Tank to Stalag to Freedom” by Carl Maurana
2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner
3. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
4. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
5. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” by John “Chick” Donohue & J. T. Molloy
6. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
7. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono
8. “Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within” by David Goggins
