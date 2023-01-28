This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo
2. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
7. “Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica
8. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
Paperback fiction
1. “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
4. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “The Sweetness of Forgetting” by Kristin Harmel
7. “The Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
8. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
Non-fiction
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
2. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
3. “Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World” by Lauren Fleshman
4. “Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer
5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
6. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
7. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown
8. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
