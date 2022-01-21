This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback Fiction
1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
4. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
5. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
6. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdich
7. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks
8. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
Paperback fiction
1. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Tylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
7. “The Eye of the World” by Robert Jordan
8. “The Witcher” by Andrzej Sapowski
Non-fiction
1. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin
2. “All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business” by Mel Brooks
3. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett
4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown
5. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion
6. “All About Love: New Visions” by Bell Hooks
7. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
8. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by By Bessel van der Kolk