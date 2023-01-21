This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
3. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo
4. “Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
5. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
7. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
8. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
Paperback fiction
1. “The Sweetness of Forgetting” by Kristin Harmel
2. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
5. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
6. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
7. “The Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Non-fiction
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
2. “Two Times and Out: An American World War II Soldier’s Journey: From Tank to Stalag to Freedom” by Carl Maurana
3. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
4. “What If? 2” by Randall Munroe
5. “Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer
6. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
7. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
8. “The January 6 Report” by the January 6th Committee
