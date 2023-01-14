This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
5. “Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
6. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks
7. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
8. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly
Paperback fiction
1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
4. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “The Lipstick Bureau” by Michelle Gable
6. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
Non-fiction
1. “Two Times and Out: An American World War II Soldier’s Journey: From Tank to Stalag to Freedom” by Carl Maurana
2. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
3. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” by John “Chick” Donohue & J. T. Molloy
4. “What If? 2” by Randall Munroe
5. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
6. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
7. “Dopamine Nation” by Anna Lembke
8. “These Precious Days” by Anne Patchett
