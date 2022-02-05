This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
4. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
5. “The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis
6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
7. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson & Mike Lupica
8. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdich
Paperback fiction
1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
2. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
5. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse
6. “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel
7. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
8. “The Winemaker’s Wife” by Kristin Harmel
Non-fiction
1. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown
3. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
4. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion
5. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett
6. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk
7. “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli
8. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson