This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
5. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
7. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
8. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
Paperback fiction
1. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “It Ends With Us” by Coleen Hoover
4. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
5. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
8. “The Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
Non-fiction
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
3. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
4. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
5. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
6. “Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World” by Lauren Fleshman
7. “Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer
8. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown
