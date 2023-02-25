This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb
2. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
6. “Victory City” by Salman Rushdie
7. “Maame” by Jessica George
8. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
Paperback fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
4. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover
6. “The Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
8. “Code Named Sapphire” by Pan Jenoff
Non-fiction
1. “Two Times and Out: An American World War II Soldier’s Journey: From Tank to Stalag to Freedom” by Carl Maurana
2. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
4. “The Climate Book” by Greta Thunberg
5. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
6. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go” by Jay Shetty
7. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
