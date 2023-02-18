This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
2. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb
3. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
7. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
Paperback fiction
1. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover
2. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “The Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
6. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
8. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score
Non-fiction
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
2. “Two Times and Out: An American World War II Soldier’s Journey: >From Tank to Stalag to Freedom” by Carl Maurana
3. “Scattered Minds: The Origins and Healing of Attention Deficit Disorder” by Gabor Mate
4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
5. “Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World” by Lauren Fleshman
6. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go” by Jay Shetty
7. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
