This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
4. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
5. “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan
6. “The Shards” by Bret Easton Ellis
7. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
8. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo
Paperback fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
5. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
6. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides and Celadon Books
7. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende
8. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. “Two Times and Out: An American World War II Soldier’s Journey” by Carl Maurana
2. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex
3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
4. “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love” by Mike Pompeo
5. “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff
6. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
7. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
8. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
