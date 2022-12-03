This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
2. “Lesson in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy
4. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
6. “Galatea: A Short Story” by Madeline Miller
7. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
8. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan
Paperback fiction
1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
6. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
7. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman
8. “Legends and Lattes” by Travis Baldtree
Non-fiction
1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
3. “The Philosophy of Modern Song” by Bob Dylan
4. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Ontessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten
5. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono
6. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly
7. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War” by John Chick Donohue and J.T. Molloy
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.