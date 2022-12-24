This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
4. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
5. “Stella Maris” by Comac McCarthy
6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
7. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly
8. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
Paperback fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
4. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
5. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
7. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. “Two Times and Out: An American World War II Soldier’s Journey: From Tank to Stalag to Freedom” by Carl Maurana
2. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
3. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
4. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono
5. “The Philosophy of Modern Song” by Bob Dylan
6. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
7. “What If? 2” by Randall Munroe
8. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly
