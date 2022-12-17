This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
4. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
5. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy
6. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
7. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
8. “Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine” by Janet Evanovich
Paperback fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
6. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
8. “Maybe Someday” by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
2. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong
3. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono
4. “The Philosophy of Modern Song” by Bob Dylan
5. “These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett
6. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
7. “What If? 2” by Randall Munroe
8. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman
