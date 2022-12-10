This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
4. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy
5. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
6. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
7. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan
8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
Paperback fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
6. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
8. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
Non-fiction
1. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono
2. “The Philosophy of Modern Song” by Bob Dylan
3. “These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett
4. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry
5. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
6. “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy” by Clint Hill and Lisa McCubbin Hill
7. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman
8. “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home” by Tembi Locke
