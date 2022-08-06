This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
3. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
4. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
5. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
6. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
7. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub
8. “The Bodyguard” by Katherine Center
Paperback fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
6. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover
7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
8. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict
Non-fiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris
2. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett
3. “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence” by Michael Pollan
4. “The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020” by Jonathan Lemire
5. “Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional” by Isaac Fitzgerald
6. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
7. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D.
8. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.