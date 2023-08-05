This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead
6. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
7. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
8. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry
7. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell
8. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
2. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
4. “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird
5. “The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet” by Jeff Goodell
6. “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks” by Patrick Radden Keefe
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
8. “What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds” by Jennifer Ackerman
