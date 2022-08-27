This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
3. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
4. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
5. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
6. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva
7. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
8. “Shattered” by James Patterson, James O. Born
Paperback fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
4. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “Game of Thrones” by George R.R. Martin
Non-fiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
2. “The Body Keeps Score” by Bessel van der Kolk
3. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan
4. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell
5. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
6. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
7. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
8. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
