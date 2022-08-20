This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
4. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
5. “The Last White Man” by Mohsin Hamid
6. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
7. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva
8. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
Paperback fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
4. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
6. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney
Non-fiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
2. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War by Malcolm Gladwell
3. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss
4. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
5. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan
6. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
7. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
8. “Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers” by Mary Rodgers
