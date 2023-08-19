This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
2. “The Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
6. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead
7. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
8. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
3. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
8. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “A Diamond on the Diamond: The Multifaceted History of Stone United Methodist Church, 1968-2021” by Armendia P. Dixon, PhD
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
3. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession” by Michael Finkel
4. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murde” by David Grann
5. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
6. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
7. “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird
8. “The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet” by Jeff Goodell
