This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
3. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead
6. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
7. “Somebody’s Fool” by Richard Russo
8. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood
7. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell
8. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
2. “The Wager” by David Grann
3. “American Prometheus: The Inspiration for the Major Motion Picture Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin
4. “Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump” by Miles Taylor
5. “Jackie: Public, Private, Secret” by J. Randy Tamborrelli
6. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann
7. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s” by B. Dylan Hollis
8. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
