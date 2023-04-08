This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Cobin
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
4. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai
5. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
6. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls
7. “Remarkable Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
8. “The White Lady” by Jacqueline Winspear
Paperback fiction
1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
4. “A Court of Thorns & Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
5. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
8. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
Non-fiction
1. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
3. “Enchantment Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May
4. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
5. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner
6. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D.
7. “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home” by Benjamin Hall
8. “The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening” by Ari Shapiro
