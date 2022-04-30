This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
2. “Time is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
4. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
5. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler
6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
7. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
8. “Fevered Star” by Rebecca Roanhorse
Paperback fiction
1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
7. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
4. “Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine” by Olivia Campbell
5. “Write for Your Life” by Anna Quindlen
6. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath” by Bill Browder
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
8. “Brighter by the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams” by Robin Roberts