This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls
2. “Dark Angel” by John Sandford
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
4. “The Only Survivors” by Megan Miranda
5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
6. “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld
7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
8. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
Paperback fiction
1. “Pig: A Supernatural Thriller” by Nancy Williams
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “A Court of Thorns & Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
5. “Never, Never” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
8. “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Non-fiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
2. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
3. “Life in Five Senses: How Exploring the Senses Got Me Out of My Head and Into the World” by Gretchen Rubin
4. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir” by Maggie Smith
5. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Cheryl Strayed
6. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
7. “It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs” by Mary Louise Kelly
8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.