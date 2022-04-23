This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
2. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler
3. “Time is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong
4. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
5. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
7. “The Investigator” by John Sandford
8. “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson, Dolly Parton
Paperback fiction
1. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
2. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
7. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
2. “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole” by Susan Cain
3. “Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths” by Natalie Haynes
4. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath” by Bill Browder
5. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk
6. “Maus” by Art Spiegelman
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
8. “Educated” by Tara Westover