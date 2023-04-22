This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
4. “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld
5. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai
6. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
7. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls
8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
Paperback fiction
1. “Pig: A Supernatural Thriller” by Nancy Williams
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
4. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab
6. “A Court of Thorns & Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
7. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
8. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
wNon-fiction
1. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
2. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir” by Maggie Smith
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
4. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Cheryl Strayed
5. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner
6. “Enchantment Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May
7. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
8. “Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock” by Jenny Odell
