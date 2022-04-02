This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler
2. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
3. “A Sunlit Weapon” by Jacqueline Winspear
4. “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson, Dolly Parton
5. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box
6. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
Paperback fiction
1. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
3. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover
4. “Woman on Fire” by Lisa Barr
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “Circe” by Madeine Miller
7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
8. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
Non-fiction
1. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” by William Barr
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
4. “Lessons From the Edge: A Memoir” by Marie Yovanovitch
5. “Educated” by Tara Westover
6. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion
7. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman
8. “All About Love: New Visions” by Bell Hooks