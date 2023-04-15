This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
3. “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld
4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
6. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai
7. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls
8. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
Paperback fiction
1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
4. “A Court of Thorns & Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
5. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
6. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
7. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
Non-fiction
1. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner
3. “Enchantment Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May
4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
5. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
6. “A Fever in the Heartland: The KKK’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan
7. “The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening” by Ari Shapiro
8. “Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock” by Jenny Odell
