This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
3. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
4. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Cobin
5. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai
6. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
8. “Old Babes in the Woods” by Margaret Atwood
Paperback fiction
1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
5. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
6. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
7. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
8. “Never Never” by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. “Enchantment Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
4. “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home” by Benjamin Hall
5. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
6. “Bittersweet” by Susan Cain
7. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
8. “Luck of the Draw: My Story of the Air War in Europe” by Frank Murphy
