This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, Meadville, based on local and national sales.
Hardcover fiction
1. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas
2. “Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
3. “Moon Witch, Spider King” by Marlon James
4. “Violetta” by Isabel Allende
5. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
7. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
8. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb
Non-fiction
1. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover
4. “All About Love” by Bell Hooks
5. “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee
6. “The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive” by Lucy Adlington
7. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
8. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci
Paperback fiction
1. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
3. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles
4. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
6. “Foundation” by Isaac Asimov
7. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens