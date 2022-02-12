This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
2. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende
3. “The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
5. “The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont
6. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
8. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdich
Paperback fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
7. “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel
8. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
Non-fiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
3. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin
4. “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family’s Keepsake” by Tiya Miles
5. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett
6. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk
7. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman
8. “Will” by Will Smith, Mark Manson