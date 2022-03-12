This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
5. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
6. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende
7. “House of Sky & Breath” by Sarah J. Maas
8. “The Swimmers” by Julie Otsuka
Paperback fiction
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
2. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
3. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner
4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
5. “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf
6. “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel
7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer
2. “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir” by Bob Odenkirk
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown
4. “Educated” by Tara Westover
5. “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family’s Keepsake” by Tiya Miles
6. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk
7. “Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir Interrupted” by Suleika Jaouad
8. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion