For many Crawford County residents, the question of what to do after finding a sick or injured bird likely has an easy answer: Call Tamarack Wildlife Center.
An unexpected message awaits anyone who calls Tamarack this week.
“For the safety of our patients,” a recorded voice explains, “please do not bring any birds directly to our center at this time.”
The voice belongs to Executive Director Carol Holmgren. The danger behind the message is highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a form of bird flu that can be transmitted easily and that is highly fatal to both poultry and raptors, the birds of prey that Tamarack specializes in rehabilitating.
“Raptors, once they become symptomatic, tend to die quickly,” Holmgren said. “There is no treatment, so as a wildlife rehabilitator, that’s pretty devastating.”
As troubling as it is to know that nothing can be done to help birds the facility is designed to bring back to health, one thought is even more concerning — the possibility of HPAI infecting birds at Tamarack.
“It can cause high mortality in our patients, and we have eight ambassador raptors that have a mission of educating the public and inspiring the public about wildlife,” Holmgren said. “Those birds range from 3 to 31 years old. When they’re in our care, we put thousands of hours in with each bird to help train it and help it become comfortable with its life as an ambassador.
“Those birds,” she added, “are priceless.”
HPAI was detected in wild birds in Pennsylvania last month, including several ducks in Venango County. Earlier this month, two birds in Crawford County were discovered to have the disease: an eagle found in the Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area and a duck at Pymatuning State Park, according to Roger Coup, wildlife management supervisor for the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Over the weekend, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced that the first case in the state among domestic poultry had been detected in a flock of commercial layer chickens on a Lancaster County poultry farm. It’s the first time the disease has been detected among the state’s commercial poultry since 1984.
“We’re closely watching for reports of sick or dead birds,” Coup said.
Sightings of sick wildlife — particularly waterfowl, turkeys, raptors and grouse — should be reported to the Game Commission, he added.
The threat to wild birds is not high with breeding season leading the birds to disperse rather than flock together, but the threat to domestic poultry, which can catch the disease form the droppings and nasal discharge of wild birds, is significant.
The cases in Pennsylvania are part of an outbreak up and down the East Coast and throughout much of the Midwest that has already led to the destruction of more than 23 million domestic poultry in an effort to halt spread of the disease. Domestic poultry cases have been detected in 27 states, according to the Department of Agriculture, and genetic evidence shows the virus is being spread by wild birds.
The disease does not pose a threat to the public, according to the department, and poultry and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly.
The effect of the spread of the disease extends to small scale breeders and exhibitors of poultry as well. Curtis Oakes of Cochranton, who chairs the Crawford County Fair Poultry Department, said that he and other poultry fanciers have had to have their birds tested since the 1980s.
“But it’s always a constant threat,” he said. “You just never know — if it hits your particular flock, the birds will all be destroyed.”
With the announcement Saturday of the first case in the state among domestic poultry came a 60-day quarantine on the exhibition of poultry and eggs at local and county fairs in the state.
The quarantine comes on top of biosecurity measures that have long been required for those in the exhibition business, Oakes said. Exhibition birds are tested for avian influenza every 30 days. All the birds that participated in the April 9 show at the fairgrounds, for instance, had undergone vent swabs.
“I’m sure they don’t like it anymore than people do,” he said.
Such procedures can become costly as well.
While culling flocks of commercial poultry is a standard measure, less severe responses are possible for zoos and rehab facilities like Tamarack, according to Holmgren.
But costly biosecurity upgrades have been underway there for weeks — including some steps that may sound familiar to people who have lived through a pandemic over the past two years. Testing and personal protective equipment are among the more obvious biosecurity measures, and workers are wearing face masks and disinfecting surfaces. Temporary coverings have also been placed over outdoor enclosures to prevent wild bird droppings from entering. For visitors, footwear has to be disinfected and a car wash may be necessary if you have visited wetland areas.
The public can help, Holmgren said, by heeding the warning on the center’s answering machine by waiting for instructions on what to do with injured birds before.
“The good news is that we have good protocols in place. We are on the forefront of centers in responding to this disease and we’re in touch with people across the country to learn from each other and support each other,” she said. “The biggest thing we need assistance with from the public is — don’t show up with a bird that needs help. Contact us first and wait before meeting us at an off-site location.”