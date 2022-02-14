As promised in last month’s In Your Backyard installment, I want to introduce you to a great cost saver for families currently on EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer). The Museums for All program will help you take the kids to go and do and see some of the best places our state — and even our country — has to offer. In order to take advantage of this discount in the current COVID-19 restrictions, many places will require you to contact them directly for timed entry tickets in advance. Make sure that you go to each of venue webpage for specific information.
The main website for the program is museums4all.org and there is a search engine available on the home page to search by city or state. If you want to see all that Pennsylvania has to offer, just leave the city portion blank and use the drop down menu to chose Pa. and then search. There are so many options for a discounted ticket ranging from free to $3 for entry which is a huge cost saver. The program will require you to show your Pa. Access card and a photo ID and will allow for up to four entries per card at the discounted rate. Most places also offer free entry to children under 2 so they will not count for the discount. There are over 50 places in Pennsylvania alone that are involved with the discount, and don’t forget to check our neighbors Ohio, West Virginia and New York for even more opportunities to take a memory-filled road trip.
With so many options it may in fact be overwhelming to choose a destination, so let me suggest a one that I know will be a family favorite. All four of the Carnegie Museums in Pittsburgh are members of the program but the Science Center is by far my favorite. From dinosaurs to hands-on activities, planetarium to a real submarine, there is something for everyone and every age.
The USS Requin is docked in the river next to the museum. Although it’s closed for the season until March 12, it’s definitely worth either waiting to make the trip or going back when it reopens. The planetarium is scheduled to reopen on April 1 and is also worth taking the second trip to see.
The discounted cost for the Museums for All program is $3 for up to four guests per card. To make arrangements to use the discount you must contact them directly prior to your trip by either phone at (412) 237-3400 or by email at customerservice@carnegiesciencecenter.org. The savings is significant (up to $17 off per ticket), so it is well worth making the effort to secure your visit time slot.
Of all the exhibits at the Science Center I think the one that intrigues me the most is the USS Requin. This sub is tiny by today’s standards, and to imagine 80 men aboard is absolutely unreal. The sub was built in 1945 for World War II but the war ended about two weeks before it could join the fleet in Pearl Harbor so it never saw battle. It made over 5,000 dives in its service and spent a number of years in the Mediterranean Sea before it was decommissioned to be training and then a museum piece.
If you are claustrophobic you will NOT like this exhibit and probably should just enjoy the view from the outside. But for those of you who venture in, just remember to duck and step up at the same time for each bulkhead. It takes some getting used to when you navigate the corridor. I could not even imagine the chaos of battle and multiple people going past each other, but this sub was typical of its counterparts which were in service during WWII and it gives a whole new appreciation for what the young men endured. Many of those men have long passed away and those who remain today are well into their 90s. So if you get a chance to speak with one, sit down and listen to the story you will not regret it.
There are seven museums alone in Pittsburgh and three in Erie that participate so be sure to go back in history or wander through an art gallery and get lost in the moment.