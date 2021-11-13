If the Meadville post office is low on forwarding address forms, one contributing factor is likely the reshuffling of downtown businesses that has accompanied a variety of relocations and expansions in recent months.
In what has easily been one of the most challenging 18-month periods for small businesses in the past century, the Chestnut Street corridor and nearby areas have seen a surge that would be cause for recognition even in normal times. Even as consumers turn to online outlets in record numbers, a wide variety of city shops are finding ways to attract foot traffic as well as virtual traffic. In the process, they are producing profits as well as strengthening an already supportive community, according to those behind the counters.
It is “absolutely” a good time to be a business in downtown Meadville, Tracy Albaugh said this week inside The Vogue, the newly renovated storefront at 255 Chestnut St. that is home to two businesses: Albaugh’s No Place Like Home Decor and Ariel Smith’s Backroad Boutique, both of which recently relocated from a Liberty Street location about four blocks away.
“People are saying all the time how exciting it is that it’s grown,” Albaugh said of the new environment. “We actually had a couple ask us one weekend if this was a tourist area — I took that as a great compliment.”
Not only are shoppers enjoying the stroll from shop to shop, they’re doing some spending as well. Smith said that her in-store business has doubled since moving those four blocks to Chestnut.
“We hope the trend continues,” Smith said, but even if the place slows a bit, she’s prepared. The store streams sales live on social media and through a just-released app. Smith hopes to compete with online sellers by showing “clothes on an actual human being” and connecting directly with customers in a more human way than is typically possible for tech giants.
“We like to be able to have a ‘store with a door,’ as they say, for the whole shop local thing, but to spread our word,” Smith said, “we said, ‘If we can’t beat them we were joining them.”
Retailers aren’t the only ones joining what store owners consistently described as a mutually supportive business community. A restaurant familiar to many in the area has relocated, with Cannon’s Chophouse opening last month at 994 Market St., a location that had remained unoccupied since the departure of 1776 Bar and Grille several years ago.
During a Friday lunch hour when nearly all of the bar area tables were occupied and another two dozen customers were seated in the dining area, General Manager Nick Kightlinger said that the extensively remodeled location is still the same Cannon’s customers were familiar with at its previous Highline Drive location.
“Down here, we have more of an intimate feel being a little smaller,” Kightlinger said between repeated trips to the entrance to greet entering customers. “It’s nice being really centrally located for everybody instead of everyone having to go up on the hill.”
Challenges remain, Kightlinger acknowledged. The restaurant is still waiting for its liquor license to be issued by the state, and supply chain issues have affected its food supplies. Still, the restaurant and the downtown area it’s a part of seem to be weathering the 2021 portion of the pandemic.
“That has a lot to do with the people around here, really supporting local businesses,” Kightlinger said, “and it’s nice that the city’s really been pushing to try to get some new businesses opened up and rolling.”
Heather Fish, president of the Meadville Independent Business Alliance, was not ready to declare victory over the economic impact of the pandemic, but she offered an outlook of understated optimism.
“I think that things are going as well as they could be,” she said Friday. “It has forced us all to get creative and forced us to work together even more closely than we already were.”
Fish’s own business offers an example of the innovation and adaptability demanded by the challenges of the pandemic. After several years in Parkside Commons as Foundry CoWork LLC, Fish will relocate in the new year to 245 Chestnut Street, the current location of Meadville Fine Arts. She’s also rebranding the business as Hatch Hollow, still offering a coworking space but also adding art supplies and an art gallery.
Downtown business owners are fortunate to have community members who “want to see things happen and will show up for you,” Fish said.
Like businesses across the country, those in Meadville continue creating opportunities for customers to show up. Albaugh stages do-it-yourself decor classes; cake-decorating classes are offered at the expanded Confections of a Cake Lover now located at 272 Chestnut St.; a newly installed garage door at Cannon’s connects the dining room to a patio-seating area and signals a strategy that looks beyond the immediate future.
It isn’t all good news — relocations and expansions are possible because vacancies are available, and relocations leave behind vacancies of their own. Some former restaurant locations, including two located squarely in the center of the Chestnut Street corridor, have remained dormant for over a year.
But positive signs are hard to miss: The Salty Spa, 890 Park Ave., this fall introduced halotherapy to the city. Newly opened French Creek Framing and Fine Art is “busy, busy, busy” in its storefront across from the Market House, according to lead framer Valerie Hanes; two doors down, evidence of progress is evident on an indoor inflatable park; and next door at the corner of Market and Chestnut streets is the recently opened Smoke Buddys tobacco shop.
Just across Market Street on another corner of the same intersection, the Green Shoppe has taken up quarters and introduced a holiday artisan market inside the ground floor space of the Crawford Professional Building. It’s a temporary stop as the eco-friendly store prepares a new location at 243 Chestnut St.
Owner Julie McClymonds’ approach has been to treat the “pop-up” location as a kind of experiment to see what customers want as she plans for her store’s third Chestnut Street location in less than a decade, each more than double the size of the previous one.
“So far,” McClymonds said, “they have responded.”
