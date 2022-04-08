For a vehicle that often finds itself moving no faster than a walking pace, the 137-foot-long super load traveling through Crawford County was able to make great time on the final leg of its journey.
After turning onto Route 27 from Route 428 west of Titusville at around 1:25 p.m. Thursday, the super load finished its 57-mile journey from Kennerdell in a little under two hours, making its way to Meadville and the Western New York and Pennsylvania rail yard located under Smock Bridge. From there, it was loaded onto a train and it is now bound for Texas.
For Greg Price, project manager for Buckingham Heavy Transport, the whole operation could not have gone smoother.
“One to 10, I’d give it a 10,” he said after reaching the rail yard. “Everything went exceptionally well.”
The 329,000-pound super load was carrying a 200,000-pound transformer which previously was used as a spare at a Handsome Lake Energy LLC substation near Kennerdell. It is being taken to a facility in Texas operated by Compute North, a digital infrastructure company that provides services for “blockchain, cryptocurrency, and other distributed computing applications,” according to the company’s website.
Long explanations aside, the transit of the super load attracted a lot of attention. Price said groups of people all through Meadville had gathered to see the load, waving to the driver and asking for the vehicle’s horn to be blown. It was an experience he called “quite enjoyable.”
“It actually made the trip through Meadville pretty quick,” he said.
Jim Kelly, of Meadville, was one such local resident who turned out to watch the super load go by. Kelly said he stopped around six or seven times in various places to watch the super load drive through, starting over by Guys Mills and seeing it through all the way to its final destination.
For Kelly, something like the super load is a special occurrence in the area.
“I like watching big stuff,” he said. “When big stuff like this comes through Meadville, the whole town stops.”
Indeed, getting the super load through the city was a much more involved process than the average truck. It was accompanied by other vehicles along the way providing support where needed. Power lines had to be lifted out of its way and Meadville Police Department provided traffic control.
But, for a relatively difficult operation, things seemed to go off without a hitch.
“It went very smooth,” said Meadville Police Chief Michael Tautin. “Our auxiliary police did an amazing job of guiding it through and redirecting traffic.”
Super loads are not an uncommon thing in Crawford County. One made its way through the eastern part of the county in 2019, and a 350-foot-long one passed through Meadville in 2018. Kelly said he can recall watching another in 2017 move through Cochranton.
Still, the fact that it went through Crawford County’s largest city made this one feel notable to him.
“Ain’t too often big stuff like this comes through Meadville,” he said.
The super load entered the city traveling west on Washington Street. It then proceeded to State Street, North Street, Park Avenue and South Main Street before heading east on Route 322 and then turning at McHenry Street toward its destination.
While certainly a fan of watching such a big vehicle move, Kelly was hesitant on the idea of ever driving one himself.
“No,” he said quickly. “Too much. Too much on your shoulders.”