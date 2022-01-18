HARMONSBURG — The Harmonsburg Community Food Pantry, located in Harmonsburg United Methodist Church, 14182 First St., will distribute food to Summit Township residents from 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 27.
• To register: Call (814) 382-7677 by Jan. 24.
James Atchison White, 69, of Cambridge Springs passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at his residence. James was born in Meadville on August 13, 1952, the son of the late C. Grandfield and Virginia Smith White. James was a 1970 graduate of the Westtown School, Westtown, PA and a 1975 graduat…