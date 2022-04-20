Summit and Summerhill townships will hold a joint cleanup day on May 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summit Township gravel pit, located along Route 18 south of Harmonsburg.
Freely accepted items include appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, equipment, aluminum, cast, copper, steel items, vehicle parts and batteries.
Passenger and light truck tires will be accepted with the rims removed and for a $4 fee (paid via cash or check).
Freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers will be accepted for a $25 fee, or free if a certificate of freon removal is attached.
Not-accepted items include yard waste; dirt; light bulbs; household or wet garbage; bricks; rocks; concrete; roofing; construction materials; whole junk vehicles; automotive fuels and fluids; chemicals, radioactive and hazardous waste; oils; propane tanks; asbestos; commercial, industrial or contractor waste; electronics/e-waste such as TVs, computers, printers or cellphones; and oversized and commercial tires.
Attendees are asked to provide unloading assistance. Verification of residence is required.