As the state grappled with how to respond to nationwide calls for police reform, state lawmakers unveiled two signature initiatives intended to allay concerns and prevent incidents of improper use of force by police.
On April 30, 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order creating a state Law Enforcement Citizens Advisory Commission to review incidents involving use of force by police. On July 14, 2020, Wolf signed into law Act 57 of 2020 requiring that police departments check a state-maintained database of misconduct allegations before hiring officers.
Neither is fully up and running. But that will change soon, state officials said.
The efforts come as advocates say work still needs to be done to heal the wounds caused by incidents of police abuse and improper use of force, said Ken Huston, president of the NAACP in Pennsylvania.
“I think they still need to work very aggressively to ensure that people, particularly people of color, have faith in the system,” he said.
Wolf in January announced the members of the Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission along with the appointment of Sha Brown as deputy state inspector general for law enforcement oversight to serve as chairman of the commission.
Since then, the commission has held two meetings. The focus of its efforts has been on providing training for commission members, Brown said. The commission is only authorized to review the actions of law enforcement officers employed in agencies overseen by the governor — the state police, Capitol Police, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Corrections.
“We started taking them through training in February, and up to date, we have ongoing training, as far as different elements of law enforcement procedure and that sort of thing,” Brown said.
Brown said when there is a use of force incident, the county prosecutor or attorney general will conduct a review to determine if the officers’ actions were criminal.
“We’re more looking at a forward focus approach, really trying to look at evaluating the factors and conditions that lead to the negative outcome, similar to a root cause analysis, and then based on that information, recommending modifications to their policies and procedures, the whole idea of this is to reduce the risk of similar negative outcomes occurring and with the goal of preventing them all together in the future,” he said. “A lot of times when we’re looking at these investigations, we know who, what, where and when, but oftentimes, you don’t really know the why.”
The commission’s initial reviews will focus on 12 incidents from 2016 to 2019, said Jonathan Hendrickson, a spokesman for the Office of Inspector General.
Ten of the incidents involved state police, one involved the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and one involved the Department of Corrections, he said. Brown said state officials expect the commission to begin reviewing incidents “over the next several weeks and months.”
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson of Johnstown said the commission is “necessary” and “somewhat overdue.”
Wilson represents Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties on the citizens advisory commission.
“It is no doubt that it is a positive thing for Pennsylvania to have somewhat of a check and balance when it comes to policing,” Wilson said. “I also think that this is great for the citizenry across the state, because many times our citizens find themselves embedded with misconceptions about policing. So that this also clears up those misconceptions about what the law is, and what police have to go through on a daily basis. And that when you bridge those two together with the interaction between the community and policing, then you definitely receive positive results.”
Tioga County commissioner Erick Coolidge, who represents North-Central Pennsylvania on the commission, said while the commission’s reviews will focus on the actions of state law enforcement, he thinks its recommendations would be considered by local police, as well.
“Every one of the law enforcement entities is seeking to be viewed as doing their job and doing it correctly. If there’s a measure that through this process, we’re able to unfold and, and shed a light on. I don’t think anyone is resistant to that,” Coolidge said. “If we do it in this manner, we bring this forward at a time when the country is looking for a reason to look at and trust and want to be engaged with law enforcement. How can we do it differently? How can we make this practice in this process beneficial on both sides?”
Coolidge said ensuring police officers are being provided appropriate training and protocols is crucial because they are asked to make life-or-death decisions in split seconds.
“It’s training on top of responsibility on top of reaction, and that we get it right in that 10th of a second. Training, communication, education, all that becomes part of it,” he said.
Police hiring database
A new police hiring database expected to roll out this month will include records documenting when officers have been found to have committed misconduct on the job. In addition, if a department hires an officer despite a history of serious misconduct, the department must complete a “hiring report” explaining the decision. While the information in the personnel database wouldn’t be available for public scrutiny, the public would have access to the hiring reports.
“We have to have a database to ensure and assure that officers that fall under this particular situation, are not rehired and other municipalities,” said Huston, at the NAACP.
The police hiring database proposal had been backed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro and a coalition of law enforcement groups. Shapiro hailed the measure as a means of keeping “Pennsylvanians safer by preventing departments from unknowingly hiring officers with past records of misconduct.”
The new database of police misconduct allegations is scheduled to launch on July 14, said Cpl. Brent Miller, a state police spokesman. That was the deadline set in Act 57.
