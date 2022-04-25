SPRING TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police seized a sawed-off shotgun and more than 60 rounds of assorted ammunition from a Spring Township residence on Friday.
According to the Meadville barracks, troopers executed a search warrant on the home, located on Shadeland Road, at around 11:23 a.m. after discovering firearms inside belonging to a person who is allegedly not allowed to possess firearms.
The alleged owner, a 27-year-old man, was not named by police.
A 12-gauge sawed-off Mossberg pump action shotgun was seized by police, as well as a .22 bolt action Glenfield rifle with a Tasco scope, alongside the ammunition.
Police said charges against the alleged gun owner are forthcoming. The man is currently incarcerated due to a previous arrest warrant that initiated police response to the residence.
Meadville troopers were assisted by members of Troop E Vice Division.