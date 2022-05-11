It’s common knowledge that if you see flashing lights from a police vehicle behind you while driving, you should pull over. But what if you see them ahead of you?
The proper conduct to take in such a situation was highlighted on Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) during a press event at a rest stop on Interstate 79 as part of National Police Week. The organizations were promoting the correct safety measures to take under Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law.
The law, with the most recent iteration going into effect on April 27, 2021, requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to either move into the left lane away from where emergency responders are present, or to significantly slow their speed if switching lanes is not possible.
Doing so significantly helps reduce the chance of an emergency responder being struck by any passing vehicles. This is especially true when switching lanes isn’t possible, and the speed decrease is needed.
“Speed is a critical factor when it comes to people involved in crashes,” said Saxon Daugherty, District 1 safety press officer for PennDOT. “The faster you’re going, the harder it’s going to be to be able to stop.”
According to Daugherty, 155 first responders have been struck and killed in Pennsylvania while attending to emergency scenes since data first began being collected.
People ignoring the law is something which PSP Community Services Officer Trooper Andrew Hacke sees all too commonly.
“Every day,” Hacke said. “This isn’t something that unfortunately is a once-in-a-blue-moon happening where people don’t move. This is an every day, more-than-one-time-an-hour occurrence.”
Hacke himself said there have been many instances where he’s had close calls with a passing vehicle either going too fast or being too close while he was in an emergency response scenario.
“There’s been multiple occasions,” he said. “One for sure, I actually had to jump out of the way.”
While people may commonly associate the law with police, fire or ambulances, the law extends to any emergency response vehicles, including tow trucks or maintenance vehicles, such as those operated by PennDOT.
“It just gives us space,” said Aaron Fox, manager of PennDOT’s Crawford County facility. “It kind of ensures a little more recovery area for us.”
Fox said many responders are exiting on the driver’s side, meaning they’re potentially stepping directly into the line of traffic in areas where the berm is narrow. In such instances, having a passing vehicle driving 12 feet away compared to a foot away can make all the difference.
Fox said risk for responders and PennDOT workers is highest on the interstates, where cars are moving the fastest.
In addition to flashing emergency vehicles, the law also applies in instances where road crews or emergency responders have lighted flares or posted signs to warn travelers. The law further requires moving over when approaching a disabled vehicle when there are at least two emergency displays, such as vehicle hazard lamps, road flares and/or cones or caution signs.
Violating the law can be costly for drivers.
“The penalties are pretty hefty,” Saxon said.
A first offense can result in a citation of up to $500. This increases to $1,000 for a second offense and $2,000 and a 90-day license suspension for third and subsequent offenses. Penalties are increased for any incidents that result in serious or fatal injuries to another person.
During a demonstration for media of proper passing by motorists, one driver was pulled over by Hacke for not changing lanes or slowing down while going by a work vehicle with flashing lights.
Hacke perhaps best summed up the main message of PSP and PennDOT regarding the law with five simple words: “Move over, save a life,” he said.