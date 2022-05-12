On Saturday, letter carriers throughout northwestern Pennsylvania will take part in the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
The event, now in its 30th year and making a return after a two-year hiatus, is the nation’s largest single-day food drive, according to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania. In 2019, the letter carriers and their volunteers in the region collected close to 102,000 pounds of food through the drive.
Anyone interested in participating can do so by leaving a sturdy bag containing nonperishable food items — such as canned soup, canned vegetables, pasta, rice or cereal — next to their mailbox early Saturday. Food items should be in an unbreakable container, such as cans or boxes.
Postal carriers and volunteers will collect the donations from homes across the region and delivery them to Second Harvest Food Bank or its member agencies in the area.
• More information: Visit nwpafoodbank.org or call Second Harvest’s Special Events Coordinator Sydney Courcier at (814) 459-3363, extension 113.