LAKE CITY, Erie County — A Spring Township man was arrested on a felony warrant following a five-hour standoff with police in the borough of Lake City, Erie County.
Jason Mike Csorba, 41, of 7462 Beaver St., was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday. He is facing charges out of Crawford County, including two felonies, for an incident on Feb. 11 in which he allegedly fired a gun at another man during an argument.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers had arrived to arrest Csorba at 7:30 a.m. at a residence on the 10000 block of West Lake Road in Lake City. Police established a perimeter and Erie City Police Department’s SWAT team was requested to respond due to the possibility of Csorba having a firearm. Millcreek Police Department’s SWAT team also assisted at the scene.
Police initially used CS gas to make Csorba exit the home, but were unsuccessful. Negotiations were then conducted, which eventually led to Csorba surrendering to police. Neither police nor Csorba suffered injuries, according to state police.
According to the affidavit filed in the Feb. 11 case, Csorba was engaged in an argument involving multiple other people at a residence on the 9000 block of Shadeland Road in Spring Township. During the course of the argument, Csorba allegedly punched at the window of a vehicle at least five times while another man was sitting inside the vehicle.
Police said Csorba then went back to his own vehicle and obtained a firearm, where upon he allegedly aimed it at the man and began approaching the vehicle the man was in. The man exited the vehicle and began to run away, and testified to police that he heard two gunshots as he ran, according to the affidavit.
The man continued to run down the road to the intersection with Hilltop Road and reportedly heard five more gunshots, according to the affidavit. The man was able to reach a residence, knocking on the door until someone answered, and then called 911.
A woman at the scene said Csorba had pushed her during the argument, according to the affidavit, and also heard the first two gunshots. The woman said she left the scene to return to her residence, but noticed Csorba following her to her driveway.
According to the affidavit, the woman went inside the residence and locked her door, but Csorba allegedly began pounding on the door demanding to be let in or he would “kick it in.” The woman allowed him in along with another woman who was injured during the argument, according to the affidavit.
The woman allowed the other woman to shower and treat her injuries with a first aid kit, upon which Csorba and the other woman left the residence.
Another witness at the scene also told police that he had heard two gunshots, according to the affidavit. Police also reported finding two spent .45 caliber shell casings and a discharged bullet fragment at the scene. Csorba’s wallet with his Pennsylvania ID card was also discovered near the spent shell casings, the affidavit said.
The woman consented to allowing police to examine her vehicle. Police reported finding one spent .45 caliber shell on the roof of the vehicle that matched the other two casings found at the scene.
According to police, Csorba is not eligible to possess a firearm due to prior convictions on Sept. 29, 2005, and July 16, 2012. The former conviction was for manufacture of a controlled substance, and the latter was for persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.
Csorba is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony charge of possession of firearm prohibited, a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, and two second-degree misdemeanor charges for simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
If convicted of all charges, Csorba could face up to 29 years imprisonment and fines totaling $70,000.
Charges against Csorba were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville through the court of Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard.