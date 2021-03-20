Just as the virus responsible for COVID-19 targets older adults and certain high-risk groups with seemingly heartless ferocity, the economic effects of mitigation measures seem to target the brick-and-mortar retail and dining sectors with similar mercilessness.
More than a year into the pandemic, it’s hard to miss changes to Meadville’s central business district.
On Chestnut Street, for instance, an oversized “For Lease” sign stares out from the storefront until recently occupied by Youngstown, Ohio-based Hercules LED. Plastic sheeting covers the windows a few doors down at the corner of Chestnut Street and Park Avenue. Half a block west, paper obscures much of the view inside the former Chestnut Street Pub and Grill, where progress appears to have stalled on renovations that new owners of the bar announced in August 2019.
But darkened storefronts are not the complete story. In fact, Indigo Boutique & Botanica owner Leslie Flint fears that they may be a misleading story.
“I worry that with COVID, people will think that these businesses closed up and went out of business,” Flint said inside her shop’s current Chestnut Street location this week. Far from closing, a number of the businesses are relocating and, as is the case with Indigo, the movement is a positive thing.
Flint’s move a few blocks away to 945 Market St., the former location of the Brass Mule Saloon, will give her more room for the herbs, CBD and medicinal products that make up the Apothecary at Indigo as well as space for classes and storage.
A few doors down the street, the former location of Turning Heads Salon and Lounge at the corner of Chestnut and Park is vacant, but the business itself continues to operate in a newly renovated Chestnut Street storefront just down the street. Like Flint, owner Sydney Bravo expressed concern about the impact the sight of the former location might have on customers.
Even so, the move still made sense. The space at 225 Chestnut St. is smaller, but it’s more updated and it suits her salon better, Bravo said Friday afternoon.
“I minimized to maximize, I keep telling people,” Bravo said.
In other recent moves or expansions, Kristen’s Kookies opened in early January in a building of its own with more space than its previous Park Avenue location. More recently, The Whole Darn Thing Sub Shop announced plans to open a second location in Edinboro (its Meadville location will remain right where it has been for years).
At the end of the month, CPR Cellphone Repair Meadville will relocate from its home of the past seven years at the northeast corner of Chestnut and Park to Park Avenue Plaza in Vernon Township. The move is motivated by location, according to owners Derrick James and Jason Sommer, not by the effects of the pandemic.
The news certainly isn’t all good — The Market House Grille shut down at the beginning of the pandemic and never reopened. Hold Still Tattoo closed, as did Meadville Yoga, and Mad Hatters Southwest Grill has not been open for months.
But elsewhere are some positive signs.
While the former Chestnut Street Pub and Grill lies seemingly dormant, passers-by would have a hard time not noticing the construction underway directly across the street at 252 Chestnut St. The former location of Tarot Bean Roasting Co. — which moved to a newly renovated space a block away in December — is being transformed into a yoga studio, and the building’s second floor is being converted into office space, according to contractor Ed Potosky.
Valor Combat Academy of Meadville now occupies the former Meadville Yoga location and the new Attic Nightclub can be found at 243 Chestnut St., the former location of Hold Still Tattoo. At the Market House, Kettle Lake Kitchen has opened where Market House Grille used to be, and a new occupant is anticipated at the former location of 1776 Bar and Grill, which has been vacant for several years.
Given several expansions of retail businesses and the launching of even more new endeavors, some might wonder if businesses struggled less the through the pandemic than has been widely —
“Oh no, oh no!” Flint exclaimed, cutting the thought off before it could be finished. “We struggled! There were days when I’m sure every one of us was clenched tight and white knuckled. The pandemic is no joke.”
But if the effects of the pandemic have been overwhelmingly bad for small businesses in particular, they have not been exclusively bad. Stores have been forced to be more creative — desperate measures, perhaps, but some risks have been rewarded.
Tim Kirk, owner of Meadville Fine Arts, has run stores on Chestnut Street for nearly two decades. He thinks it’s too soon to tell how much of the transformation is pandemic related and how much is just the natural business cycle for the city’s central retail area.
“I don’t think I could count how many businesses I’ve seen over the last 19 years just come and go,” Kirk said this week. “I’m sure the pandemic isn’t helping, but some of it, I think, is fairly normal.”
The pandemic has raised shoppers’ consciousness of where they are spending their money, according to Bravo.
“In a lot of ways it got people to really think of small businesses more so than before — to be more supportive,” Bravo said. Many of her customers have made less frequent appointments, she added, but they have also asked for added services in many cases — highlights that they wouldn’t normally have requested, for instance.
Still, one doesn’t have to look far for reminders of the devastating economic impact of the past year. Across from Bravo’s old location at the corner of Chestnut and Park, Laurie Freysinger’s store, Harmony Formals Tuxedos and More, remains open several years after it was part of an earlier wave of Chestnut Street reshuffling that followed the bankruptcy of Shops @ the Bank.
She expanded after that move, but when Freysinger looks to the future these days, she has a hard time seeing the number of formal-dress occasions required to keep a specialty shop like hers profitable. To simply remain open, Freysinger has already had to adjust the store’s hours and take on a second job.
On the near horizon, Freysinger is already looking at the second consecutive spring with no traditional school proms. And with families having survived the downsizing of weddings and other formal events for a year, she wonders how quickly will people be willing to gather in large numbers and even larger cost to go back to the way things used to be.
“Everybody says, ‘Oh, it will come back,’ Freysinger said as she paused while walking past the Academy Theatre on Friday afternoon. “OK, but how long do you wait? When do you stop giving (your business) CPR? When do you call time of death?”
