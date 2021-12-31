Visitors strolling through downtown Meadville now have a new place to sit and charge their phones using power provided by the sun and community-oriented urban planning.
Three solar-powered umbrella tables were recently installed in The Arc Community Greenspace, the public gathering spot under development at the former location of the Meadville Club, 953 Market St.
In addition to charging stations, the futuristic-looking orange tables each feature seating for five, including one accessible seat, and a shade umbrella that is illuminated beginning at dusk. Public Wi-Fi access will be added in the future.
The tables, produced by Enerfusion Inc. of Eaton Rapids, Mich., arrived and were installed last week, according to Amara Geffen, the artist leading the development of the space.
Funding from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts’ Creative Communities Grant program supported the purchase of the tables. When the grant was awarded in late 2019, Meadville was among the first four communities across the state to receive funding through the program.
The Arc of Crawford County purchased the location in early 2018. By the end of the year, plans for transforming the vacant lot that remained after demolition of the club had been announced. The greenspace will include community-designed public art, environmental interventions to address stormwater management, model the use of solar-powered energy, and support community arts, culture and wellness activities.
The project has also received funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources that will be used to create a performance stage, to make the site itself and adjacent parking accessible and to provide for the artistic resurfacing of the Mill Run walkway where the tables are located. For more information about the project, contact The Arc of Crawford County at (814) 724-7346.
Ongoing progress at the greenspace can also be followed at the Facebook page of the Art-Environment Initiative.